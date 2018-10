LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Meg Mirivel, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Health, told 5NEWS a second person has died from the flu in Arkansas.

This is the second reported flu death of this season.

Mirivel said the person that died was in the 45-65 age group and lived in the southwest region of the state.

Mirivel added the Arkansas Health Department is encouraging all Arkansans to get vaccinated against the flu.