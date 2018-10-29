× Teen Claims Springdale Man Raped Her As She Was Having A Seizure

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl says he raped her while she was having a seizure, according to a probable cause affidavit.

18-year-old Colton James Keith is being held at the Benton County Detention Center on suspicion of rape. Keith’s bond is set at $100,000.

The teen told police she awoke from a seizure to find Keith raping her on October 11, 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. She showed investigators at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office cell phone messages of Keith admitting to raping her while she suffered a seizure. In the text messages to the victim’s mother Keith asked for them to not report the rape, but to have someone beat him up instead of pressing charges.

A criminal history check of Keith revealed a previous arrest for the possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. That case is still pending out of Ottawa, Kansas.