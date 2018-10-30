× 3 Children Killed, 1 Injured When Hit At A School Bus Stop In Indiana

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (FOX59) – Three elementary school-aged children were killed and one child was seriously injured when they were hit at a school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana, on Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police say the children were at a Tippecanoe Valley school bus stop near 4600 N State Road 25 when they were hit by a vehicle. Three children died, and one child was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to our Tribune Media affiliate FOX59 in Indianapolis.

The parents of the children involved have been notified.

It is unclear at this time if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.