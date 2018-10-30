A New Age Of Pumpkin Carving: People Carve Pumpkins With Laser Beams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Some people in Fayetteville are carving out a new way to decorate pumpkins for Halloween with laser lights and 3D printers.

Fayetteville is home to one of 250 Fab Labs in the United States. Fab Lab is a workshop for digital fabrication.

According to Fayetteville City Chamber President Steve Clark, Fayetteville is the only city chamber in the nation to have a Fab Lab.

Clark says anyone is invited to come to the lab located on the Fayetteville Square to build whatever their imagination can think of with technology like laser lights and 3-d printers.

On Tuesday (Oct. 30) the lab got into the Halloween spirit and carved pumpkins. ''This is the first time we`ve ever done pumpkin carving in the Fab Lab,'' said Clark.

He says a laser engraver cuts through the pumpkin and makes one of fifteen designs downloaded to a computer software system.

Best Buy donated $10,000 to the Fab Lab teens for tech program. That money will be used to sponsor underserved and special needs kids in the community to be able to become certified Fab Lab makers

Clark says last year Fab Lab had 3,500 people attend classes.