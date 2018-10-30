Bentonville Public Schools Launches ‘Keep It Clean’ Donation Drive For Students In Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Bentonville Public Schools is asking the community to help students "keep it clean" this week with a donation drive. The items collected during the "Keep it Clean Campaign" will be given to Bentonville students in need.

The school district will collect toiletry items during the Bentonville vs. Bentonville West football game Friday (Nov. 2) night at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. The community is being asked to bring things like laundry detergent, toothbrushes, shampoo, and conditioner. The schools are asking donators to bring full-size items instead of travel items, so students do not have to ask frequently for help.

Director of Student Services Amanda Musick said students who need the items can contact their guidance counselor. The items will be distributed as needed throughout the school year.

"We have approximately 4,500 students that come to school every day for poverty, so we have students that come to school, and maybe they haven't had a shower and are in need of medical care," Musick said. " They all have different types of needs, and so that impedes their learning when they come to school, so I just want the community to be aware that we do have needs within Bentonville Schools and this is one way to help those students be successful."

The donated items will be given to students at all Bentonville Public Schools including schools in Bella Vista and Centerton.

The campaign is sponsored by Henkel, who have donated 2,000 loads of laundry detergent.