Burlsworth Trophy Releases Nominees List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -The Brandon Burlsworth Trophy announced a list of 69 players that were nominated for the award that is given to the nation’s best former walk on player.

Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk won the award in 2017 while former Oklahoma Sooner and the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft Baker Mayfield won in both 2015 and 2016.

Arkansas kicker Connor Limpert is the only Razorback on the list while there are eight players from the SEC nominated plus Lee Morris from OU and Taylor Cornelius from Oklahoma State.

“We are now in our ninth year of this award and I’m amazed at the inspiring stories we hear each year.” said Marty Burlsworth, CEO and founder of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation and older brother of Brandon. “Beginning your college career as a walk-on is certainly not an easy thing to do. These young men accepted that challenge, when others told them ‘you can’t’, they said ‘I can!’”

The Burlsworth Award will be presented on Dec. 3 in Springdale.