Petition Circulating To Move Halloween To A Saturday

(KFSM) — Move Halloween? That’s not such a scary prospect for a group petitioning for that very thing on Change.org.

The Halloween & Costume Association started a petition asking President Trump to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October, rather than the fixed date of Oct. 31.

“It’s time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration!” the petition states. The petition provides statistics on Halloween safety, saying that 3,800 Halloween-related injures are reported each year, and that 82 percent of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume. The petition doesn’t state from where the statistics originate.

Halloween originated from Celtic traditions when the new year was celebrated on Nov. 1. The day before the new year was considered a day when the boundary between the world of the living and the dead blurred, so Oct. 31 was celebrated as Samhain, the day when ghosts returned to earth.

Later, the Christian tradition celebrated All Saints Day as Nov. 1, and the traditions of Samhain was incorporated into the holiday known as All Hallows Eve, known today as Halloween.