Two Benton County Cruisers Involved In Crash After Pursuit; Suspect In Custody

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — A vehicle pursuit by deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office ended in a crash near Gravette involving two Benton County cruisers and the suspect’s car.

The deputies were called in to assist with a police pursuit by the Gravette Police Department, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on North Mount Olive Road west of Wildwood Way shortly before 1 p.m., according to Elizabeth Chapman with the Arkansas State Police.

No injuries were reported, and a suspect is in custody, Chapman said.

Arkansas State Police were called in to assist with the investigation.

