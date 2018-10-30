× Rainy Halloween Ahead

A cold front that moved across the area on Tuesday evening will continue across Arkansas on Wednesday with showers and embedded thunderstorms behind the front. The heaviest rain will occur in the early afternoon from around Noon to 3pm but showers will be possible all during the day.

Rain showers or light drizzle is likely area wide for area trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 50s.

The front will have moved across the entire area by 8am but there may be a small break in the rain for the morning drive. Light drizzle will remain possible for the morning drive.

The next batch of rain will arrive from the southwest and overspread the area into the afternoon. This will include embedded thunderstorms. This is when the majority of the heavy rain will fall.

At sunset, or shortly thereafter, rain will still be ongoing although it will likely be lighter than it was earlier in the afternoon.

This is a loop of HD Futurecast. Notice that there will be breaks in the rain so it won’t be nonstop; however, the light rain and drizzle will still be possible beneath the low cloud cover.

Also of note, another area of light rain moves in mid-morning on Thursday and continue into the evening.

This is the evening computer data for Halloween at 7pm. Data continues to support rain everywhere with the heaviest rain shifting into Central Arkansas.

-Garrett