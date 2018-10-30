Trick-Or-Treat Events Happening Where You Live

Trick or Treat on the Square
Fayetteville Square, 4-6 p.m.
The 17th annual Trick-or-Treat on the Square will take place from 4-6 p.m. and will feature booths by business owners on the Square and representatives from city departments who will be handing out treats. The event is free and open to the public, and it is hosted by Experience Fayetteville.
More information here.
Bella Vista Trunk or Treat
NewLife KIDS, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
6-8 p.m.
Bring the kids in costume for trick or treating in a safe environment at the New Life Christian Church and NewLife KIDS center.
More information here.
Trunk or Treat
First United Methodist Church, 201 NW 2nd St., Bentonville
5-8:30 p.m.
The third-annual Trunk or Treat event is open to anyone from the church or community and offers a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience for all ages.
More information here.
Little Sprouts Costume Parade
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville
Event Hall, 9:30 a.m.
Little Sprouts event that is free to garden members, regular admission prices for nonmembers. There will be only one event, and the costume parade outdoors is canceled. The rest of the event moves indoors into the Event Hall and will feature booths with treats and a performance by mömandpöp.
More information here.
Nob Hill Fire Department Trunk or Treat
Nob Hill Fire Department
Station 1, 19375 Nob Hill Loop, Springdale,
6-9 p.m.
The Halloween “Trunk or Treat” event will include candy for children and a chance for them to crawl up on and in the fire engines. Candy will be distributed by members and family members of the Nob Hill Fire Department.
More information here.
Halloween Fun Festival
Rolling Hills Baptist Church
1400 Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville
6-8 p.m.
This free event includes dinner, games, crafts, selfie spots, and themed stops for kids to gather their treats. Parents must accompany children. The event is indoors, rain or shine.
More information here.
Fayetteville Superior Buick Trunk or Treat
Superior Buick GMC
4264 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
4:30-7 p.m.
The annual Trunk-or-Treat event will feature trunks loaded with candy for trick-or-treaters. Dress in your favorite costume and visit the dealership Wednesday, rain or shine.
More information here.
Trick or Treat the Trail
HB Stewart Arena
501 Bulldog Loop, Greenwood
5:30- 8 p.m.
Trick or Treat on the Trail is where the City of Greenwood and Greenwood High School students give back to the community on Halloween night by passing out candy on the “Halloween Trail”. This year’s event has been moved to the HB Stewart Arena due to rain being in the forecast for Halloween.
More information here.
Fall Fest
First Baptist Centerton
351 W. Centerton Blvd.
6- 8 p.m.
A fun family event that everyone is welcome to attend in Centerton.
More information here.
Haunt the Mall this Halloween
Central Mall
5111 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith
5- 7 p.m.
Bring your little ones, ages 12 and under to Central Mall this Halloween for a safe, indoor place to trick-or-treat!
More information here.
Ghouls on Garrison
Downtown Fort Smith
Garrison Avenue, Fort Smith
Join Downtown Fort Smith merchants for an exciting night of Trick-or-Treating for the little ones on Halloween night. Due to the weather, the event could be held at the Riverfront Pavilion if needed.
More information here.