Week Nine Of The FFN Ten: Playoff Picture Still Muddy

As the regular season comes to a close, it seems that many teams have finally hit their strides, figured out their identities and are primed for runs deep into November. Fall 2018 has brought the first look at football with week zero in Arkansas, reclassification of schools and a lot of jumbled conference standings. For a look at the entire playoff picture with one night of games left, @5NEWSBobby has it laid out for you here. Otherwise, here’s a recap of week nine and preview of week ten.

Five Takeaways From Week Nine

Northside Continues To Slip – What started as such a promising year for Mike Falleur and the Grizzlies has quickly turned into a battle for a postseason spot. Northside went 3-0 in conference play including a dominant win over Greenwood. But in the 7A-Central, the Grizzlies are just 2-4 after a loss to Cabot. That’s three straight defeats, including setbacks to Conway and North Little Rock. With a matchup against rival Southside looming, Northside is one of four teams battling for three playoff spots (4-6 seeds). Mountainburg Continues To Roll – The Dragons are now 7-1, still an unbeaten 5-0 in the 2A-4. With a week ten win at Hector (6-3, 4-1), Tom Harrell wraps up the schools first ever conference championship. And make no mistake about it, Mountainburg is favored. Against conference opponents, the Wildcats have scored 177 points and allowed 105 (+72 differential) while the Dragons have put up 223 points and allowed just 56 (+167 differentail). Why is Mountainburg’s offense so potent? A lot has to do with sophomore quarterback Ethan Gregory. Mansfield Treading Water – The Tigers were one of the feel good stories in all of Arkansas after a 6-0 start. Then reality hit as Mansfield lost to two straight unbeaten teams Booneville and Lamar before falling 26-20 in overtime to Cedarville. Mansfield likely gets a win over Paris, but technically can finish anywhere between 3rd and 5th or even miss the playoffs out of the 3A-1. Great Story In Siloam Springs – Brandon Craig’s first season has been a huge success, piloting the Panthers to a 5-4 record and a 3-3 mark in the 6A-West. Siloam is headed to the playoffs, that much is certain. The Panthers host Russellville in week ten and can finish anywhere between the 3 seed and 6 seed. Behind running back Kaiden Thrailkill, it’s very possible Siloam knocks off a team from the 6A-East in the first round, likely Searcy or Marion. Unbeaten/Winless Tally Down To A Few – Booneville is 9-0 and can wrap up an unbeaten regular season with a win at Cedarville. Oklahoma 4A No. 1 Poteau is also 9-0 and hosts Hilldale in a tough finale. On the other side of the spectrum, Rogers Heritage and Paris look to avoid 0-10 seasons. The War Eagles host rival Rogers with each school looking for its first win in 7A-West play, while Pairs is at Mansfield.

Five Thoughts On Week Ten