Arkansas Among Worst States For Driving In the Rain, Study Finds

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It may be no surprise to some of you, but Arkansas ranks among the most dangerous states for driving in the rain in the United States, according to a report from Safewise.com.

Arkansas ranked first in the top 10 most dangerous states for driving in the rain, followed by Mississipi, Kentucky, Alaska, Oregon, Alabama, West Virginia, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina. According to Safewise, there were 49 rain-related fatal crashes in the state in 2016. The chance of being involved in an accident in the rain in Arkansas is 1.65 in 100,000 people.

In other weather-related studies, Arkansas ranked among one of the safest states to drive in the snow.

The state rankings are based on numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2016 crash data.

