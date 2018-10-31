× Child Hit Outside Van Buren School Wednesday Morning

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A child was hit outside the Van Buren High School on Wednesday morning and a suspect was arrested.

Sgt. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department said the child was hit in a crosswalk in front of the high school.

The child was treated for minor injuries and released, Wear said. Further information on the child was not yet available.

The suspect was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license and careless and prohibited driving.