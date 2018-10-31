Fayetteville Animal Services Waiving Pet Adoption Fees This Friday & Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — As the temperatures drop, it’s the perfect time to snuggle with a new pet. The Fayetteville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for any pets adopted at the shelter on Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3.

Shelter staff will be available for one-on-one meetings this weekend with potential adopters to help find the perfect 4-legged friend.

Pets will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Shelter staff recommends that those interested in adoption get there early and are encouraging people to fill out their adoption application in advance, so the staff has time to get the application approved before the event.

Applications are available online here.

All pets adopted will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, Fayetteville Animal Services says.

The Lib Horn Animal Shelter at 1640 S. Armstong Ave. in Fayetteville is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Fayetteville Animal Services is holding an off-site Pet Adoption Fair on Friday at Spectrum Apartments at 1741 W. Crowne Dr. in Fayetteville. The adoption fair kicks off at noon Friday with a cat and kitten adoption event at the Purr Catfé lasting till 2 p.m. Adoptable dogs will also be at the fair from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Fayetteville’s Animal Services programs and shelter.