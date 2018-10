Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be likely for the remainder of Halloween with a break expected sometime after 10pm into the overnight.

Radar this afternoon continues to show more rain in Texas and Oklahoma. Those showers will continue to track into our area for the remainder of the evening.

The latest high resolution data shows moderate to heavy rain continuing thru around 8 or 9pm when the rain will transition to light showers and drizzle later tonight.

-Garrett