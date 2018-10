ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A valid Arkansas hunting license will earn you lots of things in Arkansas, but this November it will win you a free sausage biscuit at any Hardee’s in the Natural State.

Hardee’s is celebrating modern gun deer season by offering hunters in Arkansas a free sausage biscuit on Wednesday, Nov. 7, just before opening day on Nov. 10.

The offer is for anyone with a valid Arkansas hunting license.

Don’t miss out on deer season or a free sausage biscuit!