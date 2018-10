MULDROW (KFSM) — A Muldrow man is in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning (Oct. 31).

Police said the incident happened on S.W. 9th street in Muldrow. The suspect’s name or the extent of the injuries have not been released, but police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Muldrow Police said that a suspect has not yet been named in the shooting. Police hope to talk with the victim to learn more information.

