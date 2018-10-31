Springdale Police Searching For Suspects In Theft, Vehicle Break-Ins

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple wanted for questioning in a theft and a man wanted for questioning in a series of vehicle break-ins.

Police are seeking a man and a woman who were caught on surveillance at a local Walmart. The woman can be seen with long, curly brown or red hair wearing jeans, a black shirt, black boots and a green baseball-style cap. The man is wearing black shorts and a black shirt with a gray hoodie fleece jacket and a black skull cap or do-rag. He also appears to be wearing glasses. The couple is wanted for questioning in a recent theft.

In a separate case, a man is wanted in a series of vehicle break-ins.The man is seen on surveillance camera wearing jeans and a windbreaker-style, two-toned jacket.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.