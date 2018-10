FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A trick-or-treat celebration on the Fayetteville Square has been moved indoors due to the rainy forecast today.

Trick or Treat on the Square will now be held inside the Fayetteville Town Center from 3-5 p.m Wednesday (Oct. 31).

The Fayetteville Police Department made the announcement on Facebook.

The parking deck at the Fayetteville Town Center will be open for free parking, according to police.