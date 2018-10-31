Washington County Election Commission Meeting Over Ballot Issue

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Washington County Election Commission will meet Wednesday (Oct. 31) night to discuss a new ballot issue impacting some voters in the district.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a street filed in the wrong precinct. The street was included in Springdale 18 but should have been in Springdale 6. Seven voters were given incorrect ballots, according to Jennifer Price.

The meeting will take place in Room 140 at the Election Commission Office of the Washington County Courthouse. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

Last week it was discovered that the State Senate District 4 race was not on the ballot for some voters in Fayetteville. The issue with the State Senate District 4 has been resolved according to the Washington County Election Commission.