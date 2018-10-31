× Wettest Halloween In Years

It’s rained two out of the last 10-years on Halloween in our area; although, there was a “trace” measured last year.

Halloween of 2018 was the wettest since 1974 for Fort Smith, Arkansas.

In Fort Smith, this is the 2nd wettest Halloween on record. The record rainfall was 2.65″ set back in 1900. This year’s Halloween estimate is around 2.60″. In 1974, 2.07″ of rain was recorded.

In Fayetteville, this was the wettest Halloween since 2005 when 1.40″ fell. This year’s early estimate is currently around .79″ of rain.

In the last 10 years, rain occurred on two Halloweens in 2013 & 2015 for both Fayetteville & Fort Smith.

-Garrett