‘American Pickers’ Coming To Film In Eastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The hit television show “American Pickers” is scheduled to film episodes in the eastern Oklahoma area in December 2018, according to a news release from cineflix.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will hit the back roads on a mission to find hidden and forgotten relics while meeting characters with extraordinary items and unique stories along the way.

American Pickers are looking for leads and tips on private antique collections in the area (no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions or anything open to the public). If you know a collector that would love to be on the show send their name, phone number, location and description of items with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.