Baptist Health Officially Takes Control Of Sparks Health System In Fort Smith, Van Buren

(KFSM) — The Sparks hospitals and clinics in the River Valley and Oklahoma are now officially part of Baptist Health System.

Little Rock-based Baptist Health assumed operations of Sparks Health System at midnight on Thursday, adding 1,600 employees from the Fort Smith and Van Buren hospitals, as well as from affiliated clinics in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Baptist Health agreed to purchase Sparks in July, with the sale finalizing on Nov. 1.

“This is an energizing and exciting day,” Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health, said in a news release. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm around Baptist Health aligning with the outstanding reputation of this team of dedicated physicians and caregivers. We hope to compliment the quality of care that the River Valley has come to expect.”

Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith will now be called Baptist Health-Fort Smith. The acute-care facility has 492 beds.

Van Buren’s 103-bed acute-care hospital will become Baptist Health-Van Buren.

The two hospitals will bring the total number in the Baptist Health System to 11.

After the transition and rebranding of the hospitals, Baptist Health will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Nov. 13.