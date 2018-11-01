× Cave Springs Man Sentenced For January Stabbing

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Cave Springs man was sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing a man in January.

Paul Michael Welch, 22, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree battery, a Class B felony.

Welch must abide by a 10-year suspended sentence once he’s released from the state Department of Correction. Welch was also ordered to pay more than $1,500 in fines and court fees.

Rogers police arrested Welch Jan. 5 after investigators said he stabbed Trevor Palmer in the stomach, according to court documents.

Palmer was hospitalized in the intensive care unit after the accident, but his family said his wound had stopped bleeding. Police didn’t have an update Thursday (Nov. 1) on his condition.

Palmer’s mother said Welch stabbed her son almost immediately when he came to the door. She said Welch then ran off and jumped in his car before driving away.

Police said they pursued Welch for a short time until he abandoned his car and ran off. They were able to track him down using his license plate number to identify him.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.