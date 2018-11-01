Fall Foliage Report On Highway 59

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hit the road for the second week to show you the changing colors along one of the nearby scenic drives. For this week’s fall foliage report, we drove along Highway 59 through the Ozark National Forest.

If you’re making the trip from Van Buren to Siloam Springs, or anywhere in between, you’re bound to find bountiful, vibrant colors all along the drive.

Right now, the trees look spectacular no matter the weather. But, you’ll notice that we checked out the changing leaves while it was raining. The grey sky acts as a blank slate. You’re able to see the bright colors on the trees even better.

While driving along, there were a lot more of the reds, oranges, yellows. There's a lot more colors along all of the trees, and not just at the top of the trees like we saw last week. Now, we’re starting to see the entire tree getting all of that color. There’s not a lot of green outside. They’re looking like they’re pretty much near peak for the season so far.

If you want a closer look, you can stop at Natural Dam. Water rushes over the rocks while you take in the nature surrounding you. The colors look more vibrant through your own eyes. The entire drive takes over one hour, but it can take longer when you take in the sights. Covering fall where you live, Sabrina Bates, 5NEWS.