Fort Smith Police Searching For Missing & Endangered Woman

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a woman considered missing and endangered who last seen on Thursday (Oct. 25).

On Monday (Oct. 29) the boyfriend of 49-year-old Terry Duck reported her missing, Fort Smith police say.

During follow-up interviews, it was reported that Duck may have a mental disability, according to police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Terry Duck is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-769-0349 or your local law enforcement agency.