× Fort Smith Woman Dies In One-Vehicle Accident In Ozark

OZARK (KFSM) —A Fort Smith woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 in Ozark on Wednesday morning.

Patricia Farnam, 53, of Fort Smith was traveling east on Interstate 40 in a 2015 Chevrolet when the vehicle left the roadway in a left curve about 8:24 a.m., according to the Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle hit a tree and an embankment and overturned, State Police said. It came to rest in the median.

The accident closed the inside eastbound lane of the Interstate for over an hour. State Police noted the roads were wet and it was raining at the time of the accident, but they said it wasn’t known why the car left the roadway.