Free Tacos Today, Thanks To A Guy Named Mookie

Consider it “Taco Thursday,” thanks to a guy named Mookie Betts.

Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Tacos today from 2-6 p.m. thanks to the Boston Red Sox outfielder. The restaurant ran a promotion called “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco,” which promised a free taco should anyone steal a base in Game 1 or Game 2 of the 2018 World Series.

Betts did just that in the bottom of the first in Game 1, when he stole second base.

So today (Nov. 1), each customer can get one free Doritos Locos Taco. The good news is, no purchase is required. The bad news is, it’s only “while supplies last,” so it wouldn’t pay to dawdle.

The Boston Red Sox went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers and win the World Series.