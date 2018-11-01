Greenwood Students Learn How To Take Flight For Performance Of Tarzan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) -- Theater students from Greenwood High School are taking their upcoming production of Tarzan to new heights.

Tarzan is known for swinging through the branches, so they've brought in a company from Kentucky to teach the students how to take flight.

ZFX Flying will be teaching the students how to soar on stage. "We fly everything, from professional shows, Broadway, large churches, high schools, and even middle schools." Flying Director at ZFX Flying Markeith Scott told 5NEWS.

Students at Greenwood are working hard to learn the safety precautions to make Tarzan swing through the jungle on stage.

"They've had some flying training where they learn the safety behind flying first, and then we learn the choreography of what they are gonna use in the show. The student's themselves are operating and lifting the other students in the air. And, they have fun, while singing and dancing and flying at the same time," Scott said.

The performance will be on Thursday, November 15 and Saturday, November 17 in the Greenwood Performing Arts Center.

