Missouri Man Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison After Shooting Ex-Wife In Bella Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A Missouri man was sentenced to 100 years in prison Thursday (Nov. 1) after breaking into his ex-wife's Bella Vista home and shooting her in 2016.

A jury found Michael Landon Dull, 54, guilty of attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, and battery. He was sentenced to 40 years for the attempted murder charge, 40 years for aggravated residential burglary, and 20 years for battery. The sentences will be served consecutively.

In 2016 Doll's ex-wife called 911 to report he was trying to break into her house. Gunfire could be heard on the phone, and the woman told dispatch she had been shot, according to the former Bella Vista Police Chief Ken Farmer. Police believe the two exchanged gunfire, the woman was treated and released at the scene.

After the shooting, Doll fleed to Missouri and was later arrested and extradited back to Arkansas.