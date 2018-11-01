Needle Found In Child’s Halloween Candy

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (FOX8) — A Tennessee mom found a needle inside a piece of her child’s Halloween candy, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was called to a home in the Mt. Juliet area Halloween night after the mom found the needle.

The mom said she was checking her child’s candy and noticed the corner of a package of Life Savers gummies was missing.

When she opened the package she noticed the needle inside one of the gummies.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy to make sure the packaging is sealed.