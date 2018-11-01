Oklahoma City Thunder Releases New Uniform Honoring Native American Heritage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first win of the regular season, the team has released a new uniform to honor the state’s Native American heritage.

On Thursday, the Thunder released the full design of the City Edition uniform, which is deeply influenced by the culture of the tribal nations in Oklahoma.

“More than just a uniform, this is a statement of our pride in the Native American culture that is so rich and vibrant in the fabric of Oklahoma,” said Thunder Senior Vice President Brian Byrnes. “We are honored to have worked with Nike to develop a design that in so many ways captures and celebrates the influence of our state’s Native American communities.”The main design element of the uniform is turquoise, represents the 11th anniversary stone and the native color of friendship. The belt pattern on the shorts id derived from a traditional sash and represents the various communities expanding outward, pointing toward and blending with each other.

The short vent graphic is inspired by the turtle shell, the circle symbolizes the Earth and recognizes the tribes that line the outside.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear the uniform for the first time on Wednesday, Nov. 14 against the New York Knicks.

The limited-edition jerseys will be on sale starting Nov. 9 at the Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Energy Arena and through the team’s online shop.