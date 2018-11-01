Razorbacks Schedule BYU Football Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As SEC teams are required to face power-5 conference opponents in the non-conference, Arkansas looks to find future games and they landed a home-and-home series with an unlikely source.

The Razorbacks will travel BYU in Provo, Utah in 2022 while the Cougars will make the return trip to Fayetteville in 2023. Arkansas announced a future series with Oklahoma State on Oct. 11.

Arkansas and BYU have never met on the football field while the Hogs will become just the third SEC team to make the trip to Provo. Mississippi State has played there twice while Missouri is scheduled to make the trip in 2020.

“I’ve been on the beautiful campus at the University of Arkansas and seen their state-of-the-art athletic facilities,” BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said. “It will be a road trip BYU fans will not want to miss. I look forward to the Razorbacks and Cougars battling for the first time when we host Arkansas in Provo in 2022.”

Here’s a look at all of the Razorbacks’ scheduled future, non-conference games.

Date Team Location
Aug. 31, 2019 Portland State Fayetteville
Sept. 14, 2019 Colorado State Fayetteville
Sept. 21, 2019 San Jose State Fayetteville
Nov. 9, 2019 Western Kentucky Fayetteville
Sept. 5, 2020 Kent State Fayetteville
Sept. 12, 2020 Notre Dame South Bend, IN
Sept. 4, 2021 Missouri State Fayetteville
Sept. 11, 2021 Texas Fayetteville
Sept. 18, 2021 Georgia Southern Fayetteville
Oct. 15, 2022 BYU Provo, UT
Oct. 23, 2023 BYU Fayetteville
TBA, 2024 Oklahoma State Stillwater, OK
TBA, 2025 Notre Dame Fayetteville
TBA, 2027 Oklahoma State Fayetteville

 