Razorbacks Schedule BYU Football Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As SEC teams are required to face power-5 conference opponents in the non-conference, Arkansas looks to find future games and they landed a home-and-home series with an unlikely source.

The Razorbacks will travel BYU in Provo, Utah in 2022 while the Cougars will make the return trip to Fayetteville in 2023. Arkansas announced a future series with Oklahoma State on Oct. 11.

Arkansas and BYU have never met on the football field while the Hogs will become just the third SEC team to make the trip to Provo. Mississippi State has played there twice while Missouri is scheduled to make the trip in 2020.

“I’ve been on the beautiful campus at the University of Arkansas and seen their state-of-the-art athletic facilities,” BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said. “It will be a road trip BYU fans will not want to miss. I look forward to the Razorbacks and Cougars battling for the first time when we host Arkansas in Provo in 2022.”

