Red Lobster Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Appetizer Or Dessert

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12.
Guest with a valid military ID may choose an item from the following special menu:
- Appetizers –
- Sweet Chili Shrimp
- Mozzarella Cheesesticks
- Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
- Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
- Lobster and Lagostino Pizza
- Signature Shrimp Cocktail
- Desserts –
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
- Key Lime Pie
- Warm Apple Crostada
- Chocolate Wave
- Brownie Overboard
