Red Lobster Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Appetizer Or Dessert

Posted 4:22 pm, November 1, 2018, by

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12.

Red Lobsters Lobster and Langostino Pizza.

Guest with a valid military ID may choose an item from the following special menu:

  • Appetizers –
  1. Sweet Chili Shrimp
  2. Mozzarella Cheesesticks
  3. Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
  4. Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
  5. Lobster and Lagostino Pizza
  6. Signature Shrimp Cocktail
  • Desserts –
  1. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
  2. Key Lime Pie
  3. Warm Apple Crostada
  4. Chocolate Wave
  5. Brownie Overboard

