Red Lobster Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Appetizer Or Dessert

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12.

Guest with a valid military ID may choose an item from the following special menu:

Appetizers –

Sweet Chili Shrimp Mozzarella Cheesesticks Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms Lobster and Lagostino Pizza Signature Shrimp Cocktail

Desserts –

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Key Lime Pie Warm Apple Crostada Chocolate Wave Brownie Overboard

Visit Red Lobster’s website to learn more