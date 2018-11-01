× Semi Accident Closes Eastbound Interstate 40 Lanes, Highway 59 Ramps Into Rush Hour

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A semi accident on Interstate 40 in Van Buren after midnight Thursday is still causing traffic headaches several hours later.

A semi wrecked on Interstate 40 eastbound in Van Buren between the Highway 59 and the Interstate 540 exits, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and the Arkansas State Police.

At 1:50 a.m., State Police said the inside eastbound lane closest to the median would be closed the rest of the night while a towing company brought in equipment. A bulldozer and other equipment was called in to clean up the semi wreck.

Work was still being done on at the wreck site when rush hour began Thursday morning. State Police closed the on- and off-ramps to Highway 59 about 7:30 a.m., blocking access to I-40 while the towing company worked to upright the semi and finish the cleanup.

It was unknown what the semi spilled. State Police dispatch said they didn’t know how long the Interstate 40 ramps or the interstate itself would remain closed.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.