Body Found Near I-540 Ramp In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A body was found near the Interstate 540 ramp onto Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith on Friday (Nov. 2), according to Arkansas State Police.

ASP tells 5NEWS it appears the victim was a homeless man.

The body was found in a grassy ditch near the Fort Smith Pavilion shopping center, after a local businessman complained of a foul smell near his office He told 5NEWS it appeared the person had been dead for a long time.

Several law enforcement officers are on scene investigating.

