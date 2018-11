× Bridge Maintenance To Close Lanes Over Pinion Creek In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Bridge deck maintenance will close alternating lanes on U.S. 71 over Pinion Creek starting Monday (Nov. 5).

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and run through 3:30 p.m. Closures will continue daily through Friday, Nov. 16.

Traffic will be controlled by signage and barrels. Additional information will be available at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.com.