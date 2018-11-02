× Har-Ber Forfeits Three Games Due To Ineligible Player

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) – Just minutes before they kicked off the final game of the regular season, Har-Ber’s playoff chances took a significant blow.

The Wildcats self-reported the use of an ineligible player that appeared in three contests, resulting in Har-Ber forfeiting those games. Instead of victories, Har-Ber is handed the loss in a Sept. 14 gave at Pine Bluff along with two 7A-West contests, October 19 vs Van Buren and October 26 vs Rogers.

Due to the forfeits, Har-Ber must beat Fayetteville tonight in order to reach the playoffs. A Wildcats loss in week 10 would cause them to miss the postseason as they would lose the tie-breaker to Rogers due to the forfeit.

Har-Ber is now 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the 7A-West. Tune into Football Friday Night at 10:15 pm to see the highlights and if Har-Ber reaches the playoffs.