Last Night Fayetteville On Hiatus Until 2020

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Hog Drop won’t ring in 2019, as Last Night Fayetteville is taking a year off to recuperate from overseeing seven years of New Year’s Eve celebrations on the downtown square.

In Facebook post Thursday (Nov. 1), the group said it would return for New Year’s Eve 2020 and thanked residents “for being a part of Arkansas’ largest New Year’s Eve celebration.”

The group said planing the event — which includes live performances — takes about six months of work.

“After seven years of tireless work, sacrifice and relentless determination, w’ere taking a year off to rest, relax and refresh our spirits.”

