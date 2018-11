Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM) — A semi jackknifed then overturned across the Interstate 49 northbound on-ramp from Interstate 40 westbound, shutting down the roadway.

The accident happened at Exit 12 in Alma, according to Arkansas State Police. There may be injuries, but State Police did not confirm them at the time.

The on-ramp to Interstate 49 northbound was closed. The accident happened about 10:45 a.m.

