Texas Capital Murder Suspect Arrested In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A man wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested Friday (Nov. 2) in northwest Arkansas by U.S. Marshals.

Antonio Evans, 35, faces charges of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault against a child out of Tarrant County, Texas, according to Marshal Randy Coyne.

Texas authorities believed Evans had been hiding in Bentonville. The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force tracked Evans to an apartment on Southwest Pearl Drive where they arrested him without incident, Coyne said.

Evans was being held Friday at the Benton County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.

The task force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department, and the Springdale Police Department.