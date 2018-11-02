This Magic Moment: Meteor Spotted At Wedding Reception

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH - A newlywed couple in Fort Smith had their wedding reception crashed by an unexpected guest: a meteor from the Taurid Meteor Shower.

Daniel and Ashley Crawford were sharing a dance when a wedding guest, Madison Rhoades, managed to capture the meteor flying past the window behind them.

"It was magical", said Daniel Crawford, "I thought it was really cool that it came in the window right behind us."

Ashley Crawford described it as looking "like a firework".

The two lovebirds were married in New Orleans, but held their wedding reception in downtown Fort Smith at Adelaide Hall.