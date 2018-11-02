Toyland Returns To The Bentonville Square

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Thousands of parents and kids showed up to the Bentonville Square Friday (Nov. 2) to play with the latest toys for this holiday season.

Toy vendors gave away some of the most sought-after toys, and some parents used it as a chance to see what toys their kids might want for Christmas. The best part was kids got to play with the toys first, so parents know exactly what to get.

One girl even got a very special wish granted. Four-year-old Laedyn was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5-months-old and has had two different bone marrow transplants. She really loves Disney princesses and wanted to meet her idol Princess Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ She was in for a big surprise when she learned that her wish would come true through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.