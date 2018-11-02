Walmart AMP Partnering With Live Nation, Renovating Venue, Adding 1,000 To Capacity

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Walmart AMP is expanding to add 1,000 to its capacity, partnering with Live Nation, and adding a new box office, three new plazas, a new entrance and new seating.

The announcement was made at the AMP in Rogers on Friday morning. The Walmart AMP 20|20 project should cost about $13.9 million and should take about seven months. It is not expected to interrupt the concert series held at the venue.

Officials said they have raised about 94 percent of the needed funding so far, or $13 million.

Renovations will include:

A new Procter & Gamble Box Office with more service windows;

A main entry that’s double the size of the current one, with more Tyson Concession Stands and restrooms;

A covered plaza at the top of the lawn, adding 15,000 square feet of flexible viewing and event space and private restrooms. The area can also be used for private events;

Two new outdoor plazas at the top of the hill with two new Tyson Concession stands, 56 additional restroom stalls and flexible space;

A reconfigured Kraft Heinz Entrance on the north side to provide additional gates for entry and exit;

New tiered seating at the front of the General Mills Lawn that provides flex space for portable seating for up to 1,200 patrons in a reserved, premium lawn section;

An increased capacity of 1,000, bringing the total capacity for the venue to 11,000.

The AMP is also partnering with concert and event promoter Live Nation. The five-year partnership begins in 2019 with Trevor Noah, who is the first Live Nation event announced for the new season. Noah’s “Loud & Clear Tour” will come to the AMP on Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale through Live Nation.

Construction will begin at the end of the next concert series, in November 2019.

More information on the Walmart AMP 20|20 project is available here.