Game of the Week - Bentonville host Bentonville West

In week 10, rivals Bentonville and Bentonville West face off for the 7A-West title. @5NEWSClara breaks down the implications of the game and gives you a preview of what you can expect.

Northside host Southside

Northside and Southside square off in a rivalry to decide playoff seedings. @5NEWSAndrew has a look at the historic rivalry.