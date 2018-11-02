Yes, Wintry Precipitation Fell Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have seen frozen ice pellets falling from the sky this afternoon in NW Arkansas as a weak system passed over our area.

So what happened?

Temperatures above us are very cold and it's snowing several thousand feet aloft. Some of that snow melted and some of it grew in size as super-cooled water droplets stuck & froze creating a snow pellet.

These snow pellets (also known as graupel) fell to the ground despite surface temperatures in the 50s.

The quick system that produced the frozen precipitation has moved out of our area to the east and no additional wintry weather is expected for tonight or the extended future.

-Garrett