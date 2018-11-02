× Youth Turnout Not Evident In Sebastian County Early Voting

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (TB&P) — Expectations of a larger turnout in the 2018 mid-term election among younger voters are not proving true in Sebastian County. Not only that, but the number of registered county voters for the 2018 mid-term election cycle is almost 4% lower than the 2014 mid-terms.

Based on numbers from the beginning of early voting (Oct. 22) to 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 1), there were 941 voters between the ages of 18 and 34, or 7.78% of the 12,106 total votes during that time. Those aged 55 and up totaled 71.1% of the vote, and those between 35 and 54 totaled 21.1% of the vote.

Early voting began Oct. 22, and ends Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Election day is Nov. 6.

