2018 Arkansas Football Playoff Brackets

7A Playoffs

First Round

Southside at Springdale

Rogers at Conway

Van Buren at Northside

Little Rock Catholic at Fayetteville

North Little Rock, Bentonville, Bentonville West, Bryant have a bye

6A Playoffs

First Round

Siloam Springs at Searcy

Sylvan Hills at Russellville

Pine Bluff at El Dorado

Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro

Greenwood, Marion, West Memphis, Benton have a bye

5A Playoffs

First Round

Hot Springs Lakeside at Blytheville

Little Rock Parkview at Morrilton

Nettleton at Texarkana

Greenbrier at Little Rock Christian

Alma at Pulaski Academy

Valley View at Little Rock McClellan

White Hall at Harrison

Camden Fairview at Wynne

4A Playoffs

First Round

Prairie Grove at Lonoke

Pottsville at Pulaski Robinson

Lincoln at Hamburg

Fountain Lake at Rivercrest

Pocahontas at Heber Springs

Southside Batesville at Dumas

Helena-West Helena at Pea Ridge

Jonesboro Westside at Dardanelle

Central Arkansas Christian at Warren

Gosnell at Arkadelphia

Star City at Shiloh Christian

Gentry at Mena

Elkins at Nashville

Bauxite at Trumann

Stuttgart, Ozark have a bye.

3A Playoffs

First Round

Yellville-Summit at Danville

Fouke at Osceola

Melbourne at Mansfield

Hoxie at Rison

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Mayflower

Atkins at Lamar

Greenland at Harding Academy

Barton at Camden Harmony Grove

Baptist Prep at Booneville

Lake Village at Walnut Ridge

Charleston at Clinton

Mountain View at Prescott

Centerpoint at Newport

Piggott at McGehee

Smackover, Glen Rose have a bye

2A Playoffs

First Round

Carlisle at Magazine

Dierks at Salem

Earle at England

McCrory at Junction City

Parkers Chapel at Mountainburg

Hackett at Mountain Pine

Magnet Cove at Des Arc

Bearden at Mount Ida

Lavaca at Conway Christian

Fordyce at Rector

Quitman at Hazen

Clarendon at Gurdon

Mineral Springs at East Poinsett County

Cross County at Hampton

Hector, Foreman have a bye