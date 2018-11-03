Pilot Club of Fort Smith Raising Money for Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH - The Pilot Club of Fort Smith will be hosting their annual pecan and fruitcake sale for charity on November 9 and 10 in front of Woodlands Methodist Church on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. Bags of pecans and pecan candies range from $3-$12, and fruitcakes are $25 each.

They will also be hosting their annual beans, soup, and cornbread luncheon on November 17 11AM-1:30PM at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

The Pilot Club is trying to raise enough funds to install a wheelchair swing at Ben Geren Park. Both events will also benefit Alzheimer's, autism, Clearing House, Fountain of Youth, Huntington's Disease, and other local charities.