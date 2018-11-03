Showers And Storms Overnight

A cold front will swing through Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma Saturday night after 10PM. Severe potential is low but you can expect some brief periods of heavy rain, thunder, and small hail.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORM TIMING: 9PM Saturday - 3AM Sunday

The rain will all take place in the dark (after sunset on Saturday and before sunrise on Sunday). You may a few rumbles of thunder near midnight.

Severe threats overall are extremely low since atmospheric energy and updraft parameters are low. However, with really cold air above us, there could be

-Matt